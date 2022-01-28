How to catch all Starters - Pokemon Legends: Arceus Here's how you can get all of the Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus does a lot to separate itself from the standard Pokemon formula. However, it still has three traditional Starter Pokemon in Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. While you can only pick one to accompany you on your journey, players will certainly want to know how to get their hands on the other two as well. Let’s look at how you can catch all three Starters in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Here’s how you can get all of the Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To catch all three Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you’ll need to beat the game and roll the end credits. Once this is done, make your way to Professor Laventon’s lab at the Galaxy Team building in Jubilife Village. Speak to him and he will ask if you would be interested in taking the other two Starter Pokemon with you for your journey through Hisui. Say yes and he will give you the two Starters that you didn’t select at the beginning of the game.

The two Pokemon will be at level 5 with a decent range of moves available, some of which have already been mastered, allowing you to use them in Agile and Strong Styles. If your party is full, the two Starter Pokemon will be automatically sent to a Pasture. If you’re setting out to complete your Pokedex, you’ll need to register information for all three Starter Pokemon and their evolutions, so make sure you’re doing those Research Tasks.

That’s how you can catch all three Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Although these three Pokemon have all appeared in previous games, they have new Hisuian forms for their final evolutions along with some typing changes. If you want to see what’s new, you’ll have to get all three of them for yourself. For more helpful guides on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, stick with Shacknews.