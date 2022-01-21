Xur's location & wares for January 21, 2022 - Destiny 2 Find Xur's location and what he's got for sale this week in Destiny 2.

Happy Friday, Guardians. As with every Friday, Xur has appeared once again to offer rare items at the cost of Legendary Shards. If you're wondering where the Agent of Nine is located this time, and what items he's selling, we've got you covered. Here's Xur's location and wares for January 21, 2022, in Destiny 2.

This week, Xur is located at Watcher's Grave on Nessus. This is where the traveling merchant will remain throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that his inventory always features Exotic gear. He only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for January 21, 2022

This week, Xur is selling the following items:

Telesto

Wormgod Caress

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 9 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 13 Strength - 9 Total - 61

St0mp-EE5

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 16 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 12 Strength - 20 Total - 66

Phoenix Protocol

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 9 Recovery - 12 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 15 Strength - 15 Total - 67



Once again, if Xur is selling an armor piece or weapon that you don’t already have, it’s probably a good idea to go ahead and purchase it. It’s generally a good idea to acquire whatever Exotic gear or weapons you can when given the opportunity.

Once again, if Xur is selling an armor piece or weapon that you don't already have, it's probably a good idea to go ahead and purchase it. It's generally a good idea to acquire whatever Exotic gear or weapons you can when given the opportunity.