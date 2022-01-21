New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Xur's location & wares for January 21, 2022 - Destiny 2

Find Xur's location and what he's got for sale this week in Destiny 2.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Friday, Guardians. As with every Friday, Xur has appeared once again to offer rare items at the cost of Legendary Shards. If you're wondering where the Agent of Nine is located this time, and what items he's selling, we've got you covered. Here's Xur's location and wares for January 21, 2022, in Destiny 2.

This week, Xur is located at Watcher's Grave on Nessus. This is where the traveling merchant will remain throughout the weekend.

If you’re familiar with Xur, you know that his inventory always features Exotic gear. He only accepts Legendary Shards for payment, so you’ll want to make sure you have a decent amount. If your pockets are a little light, consider checking out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards quickly in Destiny 2.

Xur's wares for January 21, 2022

This week, Xur is selling the following items:

  • Telesto
  • Wormgod Caress
    • Mobility - 14
    • Resilience - 10
    • Recovery - 9
    • Discipline - 6
    • Intellect - 13
    • Strength - 9
    • Total - 61
  • St0mp-EE5
    • Mobility -  14
    • Resilience - 16
    • Recovery - 2
    • Discipline - 2
    • Intellect - 12
    • Strength - 20
    • Total - 66
  • Phoenix Protocol
    • Mobility - 14
    • Resilience - 9
    • Recovery - 12
    • Discipline - 2
    • Intellect - 15
    • Strength - 15
    • Total - 67

Once again, if Xur is selling an armor piece or weapon that you don’t already have, it’s probably a good idea to go ahead and purchase it. It’s generally a good idea to acquire whatever Exotic gear or weapons you can when given the opportunity.

For the big Destiny 2 fans out there, our Destiny 2 strategy guide is the place for you. Be sure to bookmark the page on our website, and frequently check out Destiny 2 topic page for the latest news and updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola