God of War PC keybindings & controls
Here are the PC keybindings and controls for God of War.
One of the most celebrated games of the last decade has made its way to PC with the release of God of War (2018) on Steam. As players jump in, they may find themselves trying to get used to the new controls. If you’re one of these players, we can show you all the PC keybindings and controls for God of War.
God of War was originally designed to be played on the PS4's DualShock 4 controller. For its Steam port, the game's controls have been formatted to play on keyboard and mouse. If you enjoy the traditional experience and are only playing on PC for the visual benefits, you can connect a controller and play the game that way.
Gameplay Controls
|God of War Gameplay Keybindings
|Action
|Button
|Move
|WASD
|Sprint
|L Shift
|Quick Turn
|X
|Interact
|E
Combat Controls
|God of War Combat Keybindings
|Action
|Button
|Sheathe/Unsheathe Weapon
|1
|Light Attack
|Left Click
|Heavy Attack
|Right Click
|Aim
|Left CTRL
|Lock-On
|Middle Mouse Button
|Axe Recall
|R
|Son Action
|F
|Block/Parry
|Q
|Evade
|Space
|Stun Grab
|Middle Mouse Button (Press)
|Spartan Rage
|Q + Middle Mouse Button
Pause Menu Controls
|God of War Gameplay Keybindings
|Action
|Button
|Options
|Esc
|Weapons
|I
|Map
|M
|Skills
|K
|Goals
|J
|Photo Mode
|P
Those are all of the PC keybindings and control for God of War. If you don't like them, you can customize them to your liking. If you're curious about jumping into God of War on PC, you can read our thoughts in our hands-on preview.
