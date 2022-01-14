God of War PC keybindings & controls

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Here are the PC keybindings and controls for God of War.
Donovan Erskine
2

One of the most celebrated games of the last decade has made its way to PC with the release of God of War (2018) on Steam. As players jump in, they may find themselves trying to get used to the new controls. If you’re one of these players, we can show you all the PC keybindings and controls for God of War.

God of War was originally designed to be played on the PS4's DualShock 4 controller. For its Steam port, the game's controls have been formatted to play on keyboard and mouse. If you enjoy the traditional experience and are only playing on PC for the visual benefits, you can connect a controller and play the game that way.

Gameplay Controls

God of War Gameplay Keybindings
Action Button
Move WASD
Sprint L Shift
Quick Turn X
Interact E

Combat Controls

God of War Combat Keybindings
Action Button
Sheathe/Unsheathe Weapon 1
Light Attack Left Click
Heavy Attack Right Click
Aim Left CTRL
Lock-On Middle Mouse Button
Axe Recall R
Son Action F
Block/Parry Q
Evade Space
Stun Grab Middle Mouse Button (Press)
Spartan Rage Q + Middle Mouse Button

Pause Menu Controls

God of War Gameplay Keybindings
Action Button
Options Esc
Weapons I
Map M
Skills K
Goals J
Photo Mode P

Those are all of the PC keybindings and control for God of War. If you don't like them, you can customize them to your liking. If you're curious about jumping into God of War on PC, you can read our thoughts in our hands-on preview.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

