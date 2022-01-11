New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection comes to Switch next month

Three classic Assassin's Creed titles come to the Nintendo Switch this February.
Donovan Erskine
1

Back in 2016, Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, a bundle that packaged together Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. All three games feature Ezio Auditore da Firenze as their protagonist. Now, the saga of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters will live on a new platform. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection has been announced for the Nintendo Switch with a February 2022 release date.

Ubisoft announced the Switch release for Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection with a new trailer on the publisher’s YouTube channel. We get a look at gameplay from the three games featured in the bundle, all graphically enhanced from their original releases. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be released on February 17, 2022 for the Switch. In addition to Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, the bundle also includes all DLC for the three games as well as two short films Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.

This is not the first time that the Assassin’s Creed franchise has appeared on the Switch. Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered and Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Black Flag and Rogue) were both ported to Nintendo’s hybrid console back in 2019. That said, the games featured in the Ezio collection are arguably some of the most beloved in the entire franchise.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is already available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and will join the Switch library on February 17, 2022. The announcement is surely a pleasant surprise for fans of the series that would love to have these iconic games with them on the go. For more on the games both new and old coming to the Nintendo Switch, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

