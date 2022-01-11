Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection comes to Switch next month Three classic Assassin's Creed titles come to the Nintendo Switch this February.

Back in 2016, Ubisoft released Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, a bundle that packaged together Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. All three games feature Ezio Auditore da Firenze as their protagonist. Now, the saga of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters will live on a new platform. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection has been announced for the Nintendo Switch with a February 2022 release date.

Ubisoft announced the Switch release for Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection with a new trailer on the publisher’s YouTube channel. We get a look at gameplay from the three games featured in the bundle, all graphically enhanced from their original releases. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be released on February 17, 2022 for the Switch. In addition to Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, the bundle also includes all DLC for the three games as well as two short films Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.

This is not the first time that the Assassin’s Creed franchise has appeared on the Switch. Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered and Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection (Black Flag and Rogue) were both ported to Nintendo’s hybrid console back in 2019. That said, the games featured in the Ezio collection are arguably some of the most beloved in the entire franchise.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is already available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, and will join the Switch library on February 17, 2022. The announcement is surely a pleasant surprise for fans of the series that would love to have these iconic games with them on the go. For more on the games both new and old coming to the Nintendo Switch, stick with us here on Shacknews.