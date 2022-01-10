New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

Pokimane gets 48-hour DMCA Twitch ban for streaming The Last Airbender

Pokimane's Avatar: The Last Airbender watch-along stream resulted in a 48-hour ban.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
4

Thanks to DMCA, Twitch streamers are not allowed to re-stream copyrighted content to their viewers on the platform. However, it’s no secret that creators have methods of skirting around these rules and enjoying popular TV shows and movies with thousands of audience members. Pokimane is one of the most notable people on Twitch and was hit with a 48-hour ban for streaming Avatar: The Last Airbender to viewers.

It was on Saturday, January 8 that Imane “Pokimane” Anys went live to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender for the first time with an audience of around 25,000 viewers. She was roughly 10 episodes into the show when her stream abruptly ended as a result of a DMCA strike. Pokimane was subsequently banned from Twitch for streaming the show, which is copyrighted by Viacom. The length of her ban was originally unknown, but Pokimane later clarified on Twitter that it was confirmed to be a 48-hour suspension.

DMCA and copyright claims when it comes to Twitch are like a minefield. It’s widely understood that streaming movies and TV shows is a huge no-no, but several of the platform’s biggest names do what they can to tip-toe around these restrictions to watch and react to such content anyway. This includes using unassuming stream titles, removing the stream category, and even mirroring the picture to avoid bots auto-detecting the content.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is just the latest TV show to become a popular trend among Twitch streamers. Over the last several months, Master Chef watch-alongs were present on some of Twitch’s biggest channels, a trend that even caught the attention of Gordon Ramsay.

As of today, Pokimane’s Twitch ban has ended and she’s hosting a 12-hour stream on her channel, in which she will discuss what went down this past weekend. For more on the constantly-evolving ecosystem of Twitch, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 10, 2022 11:02 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Pokimane gets 48-hour DMCA Twitch ban for streaming The Last Airbender

    • TreMetal legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 10, 2022 11:11 AM

      This article is 48 hours too late. lol.

      • zipperface legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 10, 2022 3:18 PM

        Because there wasn't a Masem post to poach the story from!

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 10, 2022 3:28 PM

      Is she pausing it every 5 minutes to long form commentary or something?

      Is she doing a live parody of the work?

      The only reason this doesn't happen for game streaming is most of the time streaming a game benefits the developer and publisher. But could still be harmful depending on the game, and every game publisher has the right to block most let's play videos too.

      • sigpro legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 10, 2022 3:33 PM

        For some reason it's a thing a lot of big name streams are doing, they are just straight up streaming the episodes afaik. There has been a lot of talk on twitter that I've seen over the last few days and the fact that Twitch isn't doing much about it other than temp bans is a bad look.

Hello, Meet Lola