BioWare to start hiring remotely in North America

BioWare announces that it will no longer require new hires to relocate for jobs.
Donovan Erskine
With the pandemic still surging on as strong as ever two years later, there have been many debates surrounding the concept of remote work. While many companies have embraced the work-from-home model, others are still married to the traditional in-person office setting. This has also been a point of discussion in the video game world over the past couple of years. Now, one of the biggest names in the industry is introducing a permanent change as BioWare has announced it will begin hiring remotely across North America.

In a recent blog post, BioWare spoke about the state of the company and what fans could expect moving forward. One of the subjects touched on was that of remote work. Before, most BioWare hires were expected to relocate to work out of their Austin or Edmonton offices, with only some positions qualifying for remote work. Moving forward, BioWare will do away with this requirement and allow employees to work from home.

With the pandemic not going away any time soon, the hybrid workplace is becoming increasingly popular. With such a renowned studio like BioWare making the leap to remote work, it will be interesting to see if any other major studios follow. For more on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the video game industry, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

