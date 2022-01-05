Logan Paul might have been swindled into buying $3.5 million in fake Pokemon cards The polarizing YouTuber may have spent millions on fake first-edition Pokemon cards.

If you’ve spent enough time on the nerdy side of the internet over the past year or so, you’re familiar with the resurgence in popularity that Pokemon cards have seen over the course of the pandemic. Many of these cards have fallen into the hands of popular online content creators, as card pack opening streams and videos have been a big hit. Recently, YouTuber Logan Paul shared that he had acquired several first-edition Pokemon Card sets. Now, the authenticity of those cards has been called into question.

Paul first announced his multi-million dollar acquisition back in December of 2021. In a Twitter video, we can see that he’s gotten ahold of what appears to be 11 base sets of first-edition Pokemon Cards. While $3.5 million is undoubtedly a large chunk of change, that would be considered a massive steal compared to what 11 sets of first-edition Pokemon Cards could sell for.

the only known one in the world pic.twitter.com/UZEAavgD8e — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 20, 2021

It was Poke Beach that first raised concerns (which we learned through Kotaku) that the Pokemon Cards Logan Paul was flexing might not be as “authentic” as he believed them to be. In a post to their website, Poke Beach breaks down all of the evidence gathered by their community, specifically citing Rattle as a major contributor. Most obviously, it’s quite unlikely that there are even 11 sealed base sets of first-edition Pokemon Cards out there these days, let alone the fact that they were all in the possession of one person.

More clues come when taking a closer look at the seller of the cards. number1pokemonmaster first listed the cards back in March of 2021. As Poke Beach points out, the listing and product description is riddled with spelling and grammatical errors. Not completely damning, but enough to raise suspicion of such an expensive listing. What’s more, number1pokemonmaster has very little feedback on their profile, which is often used to measure an online seller’s legitimacy.

The story from Poke Beach goes on to lay out even more evidence against Paul’s newly bought Pokemon Cards being authentic, including the fact that the seller has provided conflicting stories on how they acquired the cards. According to Paul, he’s traveling to Chicago to get the cards inspected and verified by a professional. We'll have to wait for those results to learn once and for all if Paul did indeed drop $3.5 million on fake Pokemon Cards.