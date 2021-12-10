Activision Blizzard CAO Brian Bulato uses union-busting language in email to workers An internal email seems to discourage Activision Blizzard employees from unionizing.

With all of the issues that Activision Blizzard workers have faced and continue to deal with, it’s no surprise that there have been strong conversations going around about the possible unionization of employees. As these conversations continued to strengthen, Activision Blizzard CAO Brian Bulato sent an email to employees in which he discouraged them from unionizing.

ABetterABK leader Jessica Gonzalez shared a screenshot of an email from Brian Bulato, Chief Administrative Officer at Activision Blizzard. In one part of the letter, Bulato clearly attempts to dissuade workers from forming a union.

As you make this decision for your future, we ask only that you take time to consider the consequences of your signature on the binding legal document presented to you by CWA. Once you sign that document, you will have signed over to CWA the exclusive right “to represent [you] for the purposes of collective bargaining concerning all terms and conditions of employment.” That means that your ability to negotiate all your own working conditions will be turned over to CWA, just as the document says.

Following this news, ABetterABK member Aubrey Ryan shared their own experience with Brian Bulato. “Brian Bulatao called my personal cell in order to intimidate me over an initiative I had begun in the company about WFH Equity. With the help of my peers, I sent a letter to the C SUITE.”

Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though these union-busting tactics will deter ABetterABK leadership from moving forward with a potential union in the future.

You know what? I’m going to start unionizing even harder pic.twitter.com/CgwtfT3nWq — Jessica Gonzalez 💙 #WeAreRaven (@BlizzJess) December 10, 2021

The words from Brian Bulato are just the latest instance of Activision Blizzard leadership working in the best interest of the company itself, rather than the employees that make it up. Earlier this week, ABetterABK announced a strike and opened a strike fund.