Xur's location and wares for December 10, 2021 - Destiny 2 The Agent of the Nine is back and ready to sell you some Exotic goodies from his bottomless backpack.

Xur is back in Destiny 2, Guardians. The Agent of the Nine has actually been here since Tuesday reset when the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack went live, but as of right now he’s selling his weekend assortment of Exotic goodies. We’ll tell you where he is and what he’s selling, helping you make the most informed buying decisions possible.

Xur’s location for December 10, 2021

Xur is located in the Watcher's Grave region of Nessus. When you spawn in at the nearby fast-travel point, hop on your sparrow and drive forward. You'll see a giant tree on your right. Xur is up in the tree.

Xur’s wares for December 10, 2021

Below is a complete list of the Exotic goodies Xur is selling as part of his weekly visit:

The Wardcliff Coil (Rocket Launcher)

Orpheus Rig (Hunter Leg Armor)

Mobility - 17 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 2 Discipline - 9 Intellect - 6 Strength - 14 Total - 63

Citan's Ramparts (Titan Gauntlets)

Mobility - 2 Resilience - 14 Recovery - 15 Discipline - 2 Intellect - 16 Strength - 13 Total - 62

Skull of Dire Ahamkara (Warlock Helmet)

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 15 Recovery - 10 Discipline - 13 Intellect - 14 Strength - 2 Total - 61



If you’re not sure what to buy, you should grab everything that you don’t own, starting with the weapon and armor piece for the class you mainly play. Fill out your arsenal with useful items you don’t own first. Next, grab anything that you don’t own, even if it’s for a class you rarely or never play. Collecting this gear is a smart move for today and the future, as you never know when you might want to start a new class. Lastly, grab the Exotic engram when there is nothing left for you to buy from Xur that you don’t already own. Xur’s items tend to have good stat rolls, so you can often improve on items that you already own. The Exotic engram will give you an item you don’t own for the class you’re visiting Xur and, if you own everything, it’ll give you a random item.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help with the 30th Anniversary Pack and being a good Guardian in general.