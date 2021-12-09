Where was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at The Game Awards 2021? Fans that were eagerly awaiting more information on the next Breath of the Wild game The Game Awards 2021 have been left a bit puzzled.

The Game Awards is an opportunity to do as the name suggests: award games. But it’s also a time to see some big reveals. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was revealed a couple of years ago now, and ever since then, players have been anticipating more information on Nintendo’s sequel to the critically acclaimed original. Unfortunately, Breath of the Wild 2 was nowhere to be seen at The Game Awards 2021. This has no doubt raised a few questions, specifically, where was it?

Breath of the Wild 2 not at the Game Awards 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was not at the Game Awards 2021. The reasons why it wasn’t there are many, but the main one is simply that Nintendo probably isn’t ready to show anything yet. Beyond that, the Big N may want to save the epic reveal for its own major event, as opposed to Geoff Keighley’s show.

We got our last look at the Breath of the Wild 2 during the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021. What we got was a 90 second teaser that gave a little bit more insight into the state of Hyrule. We did a lot of unpacking of that trailer and even came up with a list of things we want from the next open-world Zelda title. Take a look at our wishes and then check out the trailer below.

While it is disappointing not to receive another look at the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (or whatever the title of the game will be) at the Game Awards 2021, we can rest assured knowing that Nintendo is probably going to reveal more at its next big thing. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Game Awards 2021 page for a rundown of everything revealed at Keighley’s annual event.