Halo Infinite global release times

Here's when Halo Infinite launches in different regions around the world.
The day has finally come for Halo Infinite to release. The campaign brings about the latest journey for the iconic Master Chief, and the Multiplayer mode features the classic arena gameplay that has made the series beloved. As the game launches around the world, fans will want to jump in the moment it becomes available. Let’s look at the global release times for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite launches today, December 8, 2021. The time of day will depend on where you are located around the world. Here are the local launch times as shared by developer 343 Industries.

  • Seattle - 10 a.m. PST
  • Mexico City - 12 p.m. CST
  • New York - 1 p.m. ET
  • São Paulo - 3 p.m. BRT
  • London - 6 p.m. GMT
  • Berlin - 7 p.m. CET
  • Moscow - 9 p.m. MSK
  • Riyadh - 9 p.m. AST
  • New Delhi - 11:30 PM IST
  • Hong Kong - 2 a.m. HKT (Dec. 9)
  • Tokyo - 3 a.m. JST (Dec. 9)
  • Sydney - 5 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 9)
  • Auckland - 7 a.m. NZDT (Dec. 9)

Those are the global release times for Halo Infinite. Once the game is out, you’ll need to download a day one patch in order to launch the game, so there may be one final wait once release time hits. Once that’s completed, you can enjoy everything that 343 Industries has to offer. If our review is any indication, it’s one of the best Halo experiences in years. If you find yourself looking for any help along the way, Shacknews’ Halo Infinite topic page is full of insight.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

