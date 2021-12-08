Halo Infinite global release times Here's when Halo Infinite launches in different regions around the world.

The day has finally come for Halo Infinite to release. The campaign brings about the latest journey for the iconic Master Chief, and the Multiplayer mode features the classic arena gameplay that has made the series beloved. As the game launches around the world, fans will want to jump in the moment it becomes available. Let’s look at the global release times for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite launches today, December 8, 2021. The time of day will depend on where you are located around the world. Here are the local launch times as shared by developer 343 Industries.

Seattle - 10 a.m. PST

Mexico City - 12 p.m. CST

New York - 1 p.m. ET

São Paulo - 3 p.m. BRT

London - 6 p.m. GMT

Berlin - 7 p.m. CET

Moscow - 9 p.m. MSK

Riyadh - 9 p.m. AST

New Delhi - 11:30 PM IST

Hong Kong - 2 a.m. HKT (Dec. 9)

Tokyo - 3 a.m. JST (Dec. 9)

Sydney - 5 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 9)

Auckland - 7 a.m. NZDT (Dec. 9)

Those are the global release times for Halo Infinite. Once the game is out, you'll need to download a day one patch in order to launch the game, so there may be one final wait once release time hits. Once that's completed, you can enjoy everything that 343 Industries has to offer. If our review is any indication, it's one of the best Halo experiences in years.