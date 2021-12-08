Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q3 2021 earnings call here GameStop is set to have its Q3 2021 earnings call today, here's how you can listen.

This year has been a rollercoaster for many reasons, one of them being the story of GameStop (GME), which has been unfolding since January. The subject of one of the most infamous stock squeezes in history is set to host its final earnings call for the calendar year later today. Let’s get into how you can listen to the GameStop (GME) Q3 2021 earnings call.

The GameStop (GME) Q3 2021 earnings call will take place today, December 8, at approximately 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. This should come in an hour after the company posts its earnings report and markets close for the day. We’ll be streaming the entirety of the earnings call over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, so you won’t need to do any registering or signing up on an investor relations website.

As for what to expect on today’s call, leadership at GameStop will surely spend a good chunk of time discussing the company’s Q3 earnings, whether that be explaining disappointing numbers or flaunting a big quarter. There will also likely be a segment where the executives respond to questions from investors. It will be interesting to see if Chairman Ryan Cohen makes an appearance to speak during the call.

It’s also quite likely that we may get some news about what’s next for GameStop’s business during the call. You’ll be able to listen live and hear everything discussed for yourself right here on Shacknews. If you aren’t able to listen live, we’ll be reporting on any potential GME news from the Q3 earnings call.