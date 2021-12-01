Is Farming Simulator 22 cross-platform? Those looking to explore the multiplayer of Farming Simulator 22 want to know if it features crossplay.

Farming Simulator 22 made a name for itself this week by having more players on Steam than Battlefield 2042. Those numbers require a bit of context, but it’s also not to be dismissed. A lot of people are digging into Farming Simulator 22, and many want to know if it features crossplay support for its multiplayer modes.

Does Farming Simulator 22 have crossplay?

Yes, Farming Simulator 22 features crossplay between PC, Mac, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia. Any of those platforms can mix and match its players, so nobody is left out when a group of friends want to get online and do some farming together. How many people can join a server depends on the host platform, however. If a PC player is hosting, up to 16 players can join a multiplayer session. If a console player is hosting a server that number drops significantly to six.

If you’d rather not partake in crossplay, the feature can be avoided through filters to avoid joining cross-platform servers or keep other platforms from joining your server.

Furthermore, to engage in crossplay, players must own the same DLC and mods as the server host. Players who are missing content can’t join the server. This is a bit of a bummer given other games handle this situation better, such as theHunter: Call of the Wild. In theHunter, when you join a friend who has access to content you don’t, you get to use that content while you’re partnered up with them. You could try a new map this way, but it wouldn’t continue to allow you access when you went back to playing solo. Depending on how much DLC Farming Simulator 22 ends up releasing, this could become a pain point as players begin to modify their games with more and more content variety.

Does Farming Simulator 22 have cross-save?

No, Farming Simulator 22 does not feature cross-save due to the fact the host is the only one making progress. If you join a server, you aren’t pushing your progress forward, you’re just enjoying some multiplayer time on someone else’s server. The host is the only one who will see their progress saved. This isn’t the first game to do this, as Far Cry 5 had a similar approach to co-op save progression, but it still sucks. I’m not really interested in joining Jane’s Farming Simulator 22 server for a few hours and leaving without having made any progress myself.

There you have it, a complete breakdown of crossplay and cross-platform play. You can read more on the topic through the official website, and you can keep up with more news and guides about Farming Simulator 22 by visiting our topic page. We’ll keep you informed on what’s coming through the entire Year 1 Season Pass.