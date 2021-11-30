New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Meta's head of Libra crypto project leaves the company

David Marcus has announced that he will leave Meta at the end of this year.
Donovan Erskine
3

When Facebook changed its name to Meta, it cited the desire to expand to other fields than just social media as a reason for the rebrand. One of these new endeavors includes an entry into the world of cryptocurrency. Now, Meta’s head of its crypto project, Libra, is leaving the company after seven years.

David Marcus, who currently serves as Meta’s lead on Novi, announced via his personal Twitter account that he has decided to step down from his position and leave the company. Marcus will officially leave Meta at the end of December 2021. In a thread of tweets, David Marcus explains what led him to his decision to resign.

He goes on to give credit to his team members that will continue the work following his departure, and thanks CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the opportunity. Outside of his work with Meta, David Marcus has been responsible for a couple of different startups. The line in his announcement about his “entrepreneurial DNA” nudging at him seems to imply that he’s got a new idea that he wants to dedicate all of his time and effort towards.

David Marcus’ departure from Meta is significant, as he held a very influential role over the company and its business in the crypto world. It also comes at an interesting time, as the company recently went through a rebrand and is aggressively expanding into other realms of entertainment and commerce. For more on what’s going on at Meta, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

