Unboxing and review: League of Legends collectible figures We got our hands on a few new figures inspired by League of Legends.

League of Legends is without a doubt one of the most popular video games in the world. Look no further than its boom in the esports world and now its success as a TV show on Netflix. League of Legends’ also has a slew of toys and figures, including a new line from Spinmaster. The manufacturers were kind enough to send us a few figures from the new set, and we unboxed them live for your viewing pleasure.

Spinmaster gave us the new figures for Jinx, Thresh, and Zed. The Jinx figure is a 4-inch scale, while the Thresh and Zed figures are both 6-inch scales. Jinx has a blue and pink design that includes her iconic pigtails. The figure also comes with machine gun and bazooka accessories, as well as a stand for the figure to be placed on. The Jinx figure also has adjustable arms and legs.

The Thresh figure is a bit larger and features a more detailed design. The figure even features a translucent green plastic to mimic Thresh’s ghostly appearance. Thresh also comes with a lantern and scythe accessory that fans can outfit him with. The Zed figure features the characters layered armor, as well as two shuriken accessories.

