Fortnite Chapter 2 finale event set for December Fortnite's "The End" event will conclude Chapter 2 next month.

Fortnite has pulled off several memorable events over the years, but one that stands above the rest is “The End.” Back in 2019, Fortnite wrapped up Season 10 and concluded its first chapter with an event that saw the world falling into a black hole and the game going offline for two days. Now, Epic Games has announced that “The End” will return this December to put a bow on Chapter 2.

Epic Games announced its next major event in a post to the Fortnite website earlier this morning. “The End” will take place on December 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Not much is known about what will happen during the event, though the developer states that players will “take on The Cube Queen in one last stand for the fate of the Island.” The Cube Queen has been the recurring villain of the last couple seasons, and it looks like that story arc will come to a head in the climactic event.

As with past Fortnite events, players will be able to queue up for the end in parties of up to 16. The playlist for The End will be available 30 minutes prior to its start, and it’s recommended that players log in as early as possible, as there will likely be a lot of server traffic leading up to the event.

“The End” will see the final moments of Fortnite Chapter 2. It’s currently unknown if Epic Games plans to take the game offline for 48 hours like it did last time around, but the events of “The End” will surely set the stage for whatever is coming in Chapter 3. The Dec 4 event date means that the current season will be ending a day earlier than originally planned. Because of this, any players that log into Fortnite before the event will receive 225,000 XP towards their Battle Pass.