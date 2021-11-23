Keanu Reeves doesn't want Neo or John Wick in Mortal Kombat If it were up to actor Keanu Reeves, he wouldn't add either John Wick or Neo to Mortal Kombat.

While Mortal Kombat’s roster is full of original characters that have become quite beloved over the years. That said, the fighting game still generates buzz when it adds DLC characters from other popular entertainment brands. Fans of the game have been clamoring for either The Matrix’s Neo or John Wick to join the roster, but Keanu Reeves, who plays both of those characters, isn’t in favor of the notion.

Keanu Reeves was chatting with Esquire (originally spotted by Eurogamer) in promotion of the upcoming film Matrix Resurrections when he was asked about the possibility of either of his iconic action protagonists becoming playable characters in NetherRealm’s fighting game franchise. "If it was up to me? No," said Reeves when asked if he would add Neo and John Wick to Mortal Kombat, given the option.

"Mortal Kombat is awesome in so many ways, but I think, um you know... Neo, John Wick, yeah man they're doing their own thing. Mortal Kombat's doing their own thing." Though Reeves shows some appreciation for Mortal Kombat, it’s pretty clear that he isn’t of the same mind as fans that think the two characters would make excellent additions to the roster. That said, Reeves doesn’t actually have much of a say in whether or not Neo or John Wick come to Mortal Kombat at some point down the road. Warner Bros. holds the rights to The Matrix as well as Mortal Kombat, so the idea isn’t all that far-fetched.

Keanu Reeves doesn’t want to see Neo or John Wick show up in Mortal Kombat alongside Scorpion and Sub-Zero, or any of the several licensed characters that have appeared in the series over the years. Luckily for fans, the dream isn’t dead quite yet. For more on the Mortal Kombat series, stick with us here on Shacknews.