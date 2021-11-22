How to catch all starters - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Here's how you can catch the starters from Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now and bring us back to the Sinnoh region. These remakes are incredibly similar to the original 2006 games, though there are some major changes to be found. One of these changes is the ability to catch all three starters - Chimchar, Turtwig, and Piplup. What’s more, you can also catch the Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn starters. Let’s look at how you can catch all starters in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

To catch all three starters, players will need to defeat the Champion and complete their Sinnoh Dex, which requires you to see (not catch) all 150 Pokemon in the regional Pokedex. Once this is done, go speak to Professor Rowan in Sandgem Town and receive the National Dex. Once you’ve obtained the National Dex, all three starter Pokemon can be found in the Grand Underground in different hideaways.

Here are all of the Hideaways that players can find the starters once they’ve obtained the National Dex. Keep in mind that these Pokemon will be somewhere between level 58-63, so make sure you’re ready for a fight.

Where to find Sinnoh starters - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Chimchar: Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, Typhlo Cavern

Turtwig: Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern

Piplup: Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern

Where to find Kanto starters - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Charmander: Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, Typhlo Cavern

Bulbasaur: Grassland Cave, Swampy Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern, Bogsunk Cavern

Squirtle: Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern

Where to find Johto starters - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Cyndaquil: Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, Typhlo Cavern

Chikorita: Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern

Totodile: Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern

Where to find Hoenn starters - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Torchic: Volcanic Cave, Sandsear Cave, Typhlo Cavern

Treecko: Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, Sunlit Cavern

Mudkip: Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern

Keep in mind that a lot of different Pokemon can spawn in these Hideaways, so if you don’t see the starter you’re looking for, there’s no need to panic. Simply exit and re-enter the Hideaway to refresh the Pokemon available. Also, consider placing statues in your Secret Base in order to increase the spawn rates for different Pokemon types.

That’s how you can catch all of the starters from Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. For more on the games, stick with Shacknews.