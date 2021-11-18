The NFL will offer NFTs to fans for attending games this season Fans can earn commemorative NFTs by purchasing tickets to select NFL games this season.

It’s beginning to feel like every day, another entertainment company or brand is finding a way to dip its toe into the world of NFTs. Whether it be video game companies, movies studios, or record labels, everybody is looking to get their slice of the Non-Fungible pie as we continue to learn more about the technology. One of the most notable sports organizations in North America is throwing its hat into the ring, as the NFL has announced a line of NFTs that it will offer to fans attending games throughout the remainder of this season.

The NFL shared details about its NFT offerings in a press release earlier today. Starting with Thanksgiving’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, fans that purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, StubHub, or SeatGeek will be able to earn themselves some commemorative NFTs. When you arrive at the game and your ticket is scanned, you’ll become eligible for an individually numbered NFT. Fans can then hold onto these NFTs as a piece of digital memorabilia, or sell them to others.

“Creating more one-to-one experiences through innovation and technology is a high priority across the League and clubs,” said Bobby Gallo, SVP of Club Business Development at the NFL. “Leveraging the emerging world of NFTs is a new and exciting way for us to create additional value and to further engage with fans who attend select games by providing a virtual commemorative ticket. There is no better time than the upcoming holiday season to kick off this fun and engaging fan experience, starting with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day matchup.”

The NFT craze continues to expand to every corner of the entertainment world. It will be interesting to see if this is just the first step for the NFL getting into the NFT world, and if other pro sports leagues will follow suit.