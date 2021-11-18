New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

The NFL will offer NFTs to fans for attending games this season

Fans can earn commemorative NFTs by purchasing tickets to select NFL games this season.
Donovan Erskine
3

It’s beginning to feel like every day, another entertainment company or brand is finding a way to dip its toe into the world of NFTs. Whether it be video game companies, movies studios, or record labels, everybody is looking to get their slice of the Non-Fungible pie as we continue to learn more about the technology. One of the most notable sports organizations in North America is throwing its hat into the ring, as the NFL has announced a line of NFTs that it will offer to fans attending games throughout the remainder of this season.

The NFL shared details about its NFT offerings in a press release earlier today. Starting with Thanksgiving’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, fans that purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, StubHub, or SeatGeek will be able to earn themselves some commemorative NFTs. When you arrive at the game and your ticket is scanned, you’ll become eligible for an individually numbered NFT. Fans can then hold onto these NFTs as a piece of digital memorabilia, or sell them to others.

“Creating more one-to-one experiences through innovation and technology is a high priority across the League and clubs,” said Bobby Gallo, SVP of Club Business Development at the NFL. “Leveraging the emerging world of NFTs is a new and exciting way for us to create additional value and to further engage with fans who attend select games by providing a virtual commemorative ticket. There is no better time than the upcoming holiday season to kick off this fun and engaging fan experience, starting with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day matchup.”

The NFT craze continues to expand to every corner of the entertainment world. It will be interesting to see if this is just the first step for the NFL getting into the NFT world, and if other pro sports leagues will follow suit.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola