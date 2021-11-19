Black Friday 2021 PS5 Deals: Consoles, games, and accessories Here are the best PS5 Black Friday deals from the biggest retailers.

Black Friday is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to start eyeing ads and trying to find the best deals you can get. Many are still trying to get their hands on a PS5, while those that do have the console are looking to build their collection of games for it. We’re going to look at the biggest retailers and break down the best Black Friday 2021 PS5 deals for consoles, games, and accessories.

Black Friday 2021 PS5 console deals

With the console still being new and highly sought-after, you won’t be getting any discounted PlayStation 5s this holiday season. However, companies are planning to have available stock when Black Friday rolls around. Walmart has confirmed that it will have PS5s available on Monday, November 22.

Black Friday 2021 PS5 game deals

Here are the games that are being discounted for Black Friday and where you can find them.

Walmart

$35 Games

$25 Games

$20 Games

$14 Games

Target

$49.99 Games

$44.99 Games

$39.99 Games

$29.99 Games

Those are the Black Friday 2021 PS5 deals announced so far. Be sure to bookmark this page and come back as we get closer to Black Friday, as we'll be updating the guide with new deals as they're announced.