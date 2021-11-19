Black Friday 2021 PS5 Deals: Consoles, games, and accessories

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Donovan Erskine
2

Black Friday is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to start eyeing ads and trying to find the best deals you can get. Many are still trying to get their hands on a PS5, while those that do have the console are looking to build their collection of games for it. We’re going to look at the biggest retailers and break down the best Black Friday 2021 PS5 deals for consoles, games, and accessories.

Black Friday 2021 PS5 console deals

With the console still being new and highly sought-after, you won’t be getting any discounted PlayStation 5s this holiday season. However, companies are planning to have available stock when Black Friday rolls around. Walmart has confirmed that it will have PS5s available on Monday, November 22.

Black Friday 2021 PS5 game deals

Here are the games that are being discounted for Black Friday and where you can find them.

Walmart

$35 Games

$25 Games

$20 Games

$14 Games

Target

$49.99 Games

$44.99 Games

$39.99 Games

$29.99 Games

Those are the Black Friday 2021 PS5 deals announced so far. Be sure to bookmark this page and come back as we get closer to Black Friday, as we'll be updating the guide with new deals as they're announced.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

