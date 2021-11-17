New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic and Tails come to Monster Hunter Rise this month

Dress as the blue blur and his trusty sidekick with a new collaboration between Sonic and Monster Hunter.
Donovan Erskine
1

Monster Hunter Rise was another successful entry in Capcom’s action-adventure franchise, and is one of the highlights of this year’s release schedule. Following launch, the developer has continued to supply fans with new content to enjoy, both cosmetic and gameplay related. The latest DLC coming to Monster Hunter Rise is one that players likely didn’t expect. It’s been revealed that Sonic The Hedgehog and his best friend Tails are coming to Monster Hunter Rise.

Sonic and Tails will soon be making their way to the Monster Hunter World and no, you won’t be hunting them and skinning their bodies materials. Instead, players will be able to dress themselves, as well as their companions, in armor designed after the speedy duo, as shared on Capcom's website. The “Sonic Wear” outfit for Hunters features a blue and red design, with the iconic red shoes and spiky blue hair to match. For Palamutes, the Canyne Tails armor will deck them out in yellow attire, with floppy ears and the iconic twin tails.

There’s also a Sonic Costume for Palicos, which is a full mascot outfit of the beloved hedgehog. Palico’s with the Sonic Costume will even be able to pull off the iconic Spin Dash. In addition to cosmetics, players will be able to gather rings when exploring the world, and even listen to music from the Sonic series while doing so. The Sonic and Tails cosmetic items can be obtained by completing collaboration quests.

The Sonic The Hedgehog and Monster Hunter Rise collaboration will go live on November 26 and is in celebration of the series’ 30th anniversary. The crossover between Sega and Capcom is an unexpected but welcome surprise for fans of the action-adventure game. For more on Monster Hunter Rise, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

