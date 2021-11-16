Halo Infinite: Controls and Keybindings Here are the default controls and keybindings for Halo Infinite on PC and console.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer delivers the classic arena shooter gameplay that made the franchise iconic. Whether you’re new to the franchise or a veteran player, you may need some time to familiarize yourself with the game’s array of controls. Let’s look at all of the controls and keybindings for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite PC Keybindings

These are the default PC keybindings in Halo Infinite. These can be changed to your liking in the settings menu.

Halo Infinite PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Move W,A,S,D Jump Space Crouch/Slide Ctrl Sprint Shift Fire weapon Left Click Use Equipment Q Melee F Throw Grenade C or G Reload/Vent R Switch Weapon V or Scroll Wheel Drop Weapon Unbound Interact E Zoom Right Click Zoom Level Middle Mouse Button Switch to Next Grenade N Switch to Previous Grenade B AI Scan Z Mark X Toggle Helmet Light T Scoreboard TAB

Here are the Halo Infinite PC vehicle keybindings

Halo Infinite Vehicle PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Boost/E-Brake SHIFT Ascend/Brake Space Descend/Tricks CTRL Switch Seats Q Fire Weapon Left Click

Halo Infinite Xbox controls

Here are the default Halo Infinite controls for the Xbox controller. They can be changed in the game's settings menu.

Halo Infinite PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Move Left Analog Stick Jump A Crouch/Slide B Sprint Left Analog Stick Button Fire weapon RT Use Equipment RB Melee Right Analog Stick Button Throw Grenade LB Reload/Vent X Switch Weapon/Drop Weapon Y Zoom LT Zoom Level Left Analog Stick Button (while zoomed) AI Scan Down D-Pad Button Toggle Helmet Light/Mark Up on D-Pad Scoreboard View Button

Here are the Xbox vehicle controls for Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Vehicle PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Boost/E-Brake LT Ascend/Brake RB Descend/Tricks LB Switch Seats A Fire Weapon RT

Those are all of the controls and keybindings for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox. For more on Halo Infinite, stick with us here on Shacknews.