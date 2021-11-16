New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Halo Infinite: Controls and Keybindings

Here are the default controls and keybindings for Halo Infinite on PC and console.
Halo Infinite’s multiplayer delivers the classic arena shooter gameplay that made the franchise iconic. Whether you’re new to the franchise or a veteran player, you may need some time to familiarize yourself with the game’s array of controls. Let’s look at all of the controls and keybindings for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite PC Keybindings

These are the default PC keybindings in Halo Infinite. These can be changed to your liking in the settings menu.

Halo Infinite PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Move W,A,S,D
Jump Space
Crouch/Slide Ctrl
Sprint Shift
Fire weapon Left Click
Use Equipment Q
Melee F
Throw Grenade C or G
Reload/Vent R
Switch Weapon V or Scroll Wheel
Drop Weapon Unbound
Interact E
Zoom Right Click
Zoom Level Middle Mouse Button
Switch to Next Grenade N
Switch to Previous Grenade B
AI Scan Z
Mark X
Toggle Helmet Light T
Scoreboard TAB

Here are the Halo Infinite PC vehicle keybindings

Halo Infinite Vehicle PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Boost/E-Brake SHIFT
Ascend/Brake Space
Descend/Tricks CTRL
Switch Seats Q
Fire Weapon Left Click

Halo Infinite Xbox controls

Here are the default Halo Infinite controls for the Xbox controller. They can be changed in the game's settings menu.

Halo Infinite PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Move Left Analog Stick
Jump A
Crouch/Slide B
Sprint Left Analog Stick Button
Fire weapon RT
Use Equipment RB
Melee Right Analog Stick Button
Throw Grenade LB
Reload/Vent X
Switch Weapon/Drop Weapon Y
Zoom LT
Zoom Level Left Analog Stick Button (while zoomed)
AI Scan Down D-Pad Button
Toggle Helmet Light/Mark Up on D-Pad
Scoreboard View Button

Here are the Xbox vehicle controls for Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite Vehicle PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Boost/E-Brake LT
Ascend/Brake RB
Descend/Tricks LB
Switch Seats A
Fire Weapon RT

Those are all of the controls and keybindings for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox. For more on Halo Infinite, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

