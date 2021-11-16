Halo Infinite: Controls and Keybindings
Here are the default controls and keybindings for Halo Infinite on PC and console.
Halo Infinite’s multiplayer delivers the classic arena shooter gameplay that made the franchise iconic. Whether you’re new to the franchise or a veteran player, you may need some time to familiarize yourself with the game’s array of controls. Let’s look at all of the controls and keybindings for Halo Infinite.
Halo Infinite PC Keybindings
These are the default PC keybindings in Halo Infinite. These can be changed to your liking in the settings menu.
|Halo Infinite PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move
|W,A,S,D
|Jump
|Space
|Crouch/Slide
|Ctrl
|Sprint
|Shift
|Fire weapon
|Left Click
|Use Equipment
|Q
|Melee
|F
|Throw Grenade
|C or G
|Reload/Vent
|R
|Switch Weapon
|V or Scroll Wheel
|Drop Weapon
|Unbound
|Interact
|E
|Zoom
|Right Click
|Zoom Level
|Middle Mouse Button
|Switch to Next Grenade
|N
|Switch to Previous Grenade
|B
|AI Scan
|Z
|Mark
|X
|Toggle Helmet Light
|T
|Scoreboard
|TAB
Here are the Halo Infinite PC vehicle keybindings
|Halo Infinite Vehicle PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Boost/E-Brake
|SHIFT
|Ascend/Brake
|Space
|Descend/Tricks
|CTRL
|Switch Seats
|Q
|Fire Weapon
|Left Click
Halo Infinite Xbox controls
Here are the default Halo Infinite controls for the Xbox controller. They can be changed in the game's settings menu.
|Halo Infinite PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move
|Left Analog Stick
|Jump
|A
|Crouch/Slide
|B
|Sprint
|Left Analog Stick Button
|Fire weapon
|RT
|Use Equipment
|RB
|Melee
|Right Analog Stick Button
|Throw Grenade
|LB
|Reload/Vent
|X
|Switch Weapon/Drop Weapon
|Y
|Zoom
|LT
|Zoom Level
|Left Analog Stick Button (while zoomed)
|AI Scan
|Down D-Pad Button
|Toggle Helmet Light/Mark
|Up on D-Pad
|Scoreboard
|View Button
Here are the Xbox vehicle controls for Halo Infinite
|Halo Infinite Vehicle PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Boost/E-Brake
|LT
|Ascend/Brake
|RB
|Descend/Tricks
|LB
|Switch Seats
|A
|Fire Weapon
|RT
Those are all of the controls and keybindings for Halo Infinite on PC and Xbox. For more on Halo Infinite, stick with us here on Shacknews.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Halo Infinite: Controls and Keybindings