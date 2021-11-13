New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Red Bull Kumite Day One recap: Guilty Gear Strive and Tekken 7

Day One of Red Bull Kumite saw some big upsets and interesting storylines evolve as competition kicked off.
Donovan Erskine
Image: Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool
1

Red Bull Kumite has begun in Las Vegas, with some of the best fighting game players in the world facing off in the ring. The first day of competition was packed with action and memorable moments, so let’s dive in.

Guilty Gear Strive

Image credit: Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

The day kicked off with the Guilty Gear Strive Top 8 tournament. Held in a round-robin format, we watched as the players went through a gauntlet of matches, building their records and looking to avoid elimination. The competitors were randomly sorted into two pools.

Pool A

Skyll
Gobou
BNBBN
ApologyMan

Pool B

Uriel Legion
SonicFox
Diaphone
Daru I-No

Diaphone was the breakout star of the group stage, dominating the competition with his I-No. Going 6-0, he didn’t lose a single game. He met with Daru in a mirror match and pulled off an upset against one of the favorites going into the tournament.

SonicFox had a rough go at it, going 0-3 in their matches and eventually being eliminated from the tournament. Gobou had an excellent performance in the A Pool, only dropping a single match on the road to a 3-0 finish.

Gobou and Diaphone met in the Grand Finals to determine the first ever Red Bull Kumite Guilty Gear Strive. Gobou shook things up and went with Goldlewis, while Diaphone stuck with I-No. After a strong showing, Gobou emerged victorious and was crowned the first-ever Red Bull Kumite Guilty Gear Strive Champion.

Tekken 7

The Tekken 7 Top 8 was the second tournament event of the day and followed the same round-robin style as the previous one. Once again, the players were randomly sorted into two pools.

Pool A

Anakin
Book
Gen
Knee

Pool B

Super Akouma
Infested
Cuddle Core
JDCR

The matches were exciting and competitive, with one of the standouts being when longtime rivals Anakin and Knee met during the Group Stage. Knee dominated in the opening round of the final four, sweeping JDCR 4-0 on his way to securing a spot in the Grand Finals.

In the Grand Finals, Knee faced off against Gen in what was an epic conclusion to the day’s action. In the end, Gen ended up winning with a final score of 5-2, taking home the title of Red Bull Kumite Tekken 7 Champion.

It was a wild day one of Red Bull Kumite, with both the Guilty Gear Strive and Tekken 7 tournaments bringing the heat. The action is going to continue soon with Day Two, which features the Street Fighter 5 main event tournament.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

