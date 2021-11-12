Unboxing: Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box We're back with another exciting Pokemon Trading Card unboxing.

There’s a special thrill that comes from unpacking Pokemon cards. Crossing your fingers in hopes of scoring either a super rare or extremely powerful card, praying that luck is on your side. We here at Shacknews have been fans of the Pokemon TCG for quite a while, and like to share our unboxings with you so that you can embark on that journey with us. Another video is up now, as we’ve unboxed a Pokemon Sword and Shield Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box.

The Pokemon Company was courteous enough to send Shacknews head of video Greg Burke an Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box, which is based on Sword and Shield, the latest iteration of the TCG. This particular box is black and features artwork of Leafeon, Jolteon, Flareon, and Umbreon. In the video, we go through all of the items featured inside.

The Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box includes 8 Booster Packs. Watch as Greg goes through every single pack in hopes of scoring some full-artwork cards to add to his collection. Of course, we’re not going to spoil that here and tell you if he was successful or not. The box also featured dice, as well as energy cards for players to add to their deck.

If you enjoy Pokemon card pack openings, this is just a slice of what we’ve got waiting for you over on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where we’ve uploaded a series of videos based on the Pokemon TCG. Be sure to subscribe there and to GamerHubTV for more excellent video content.