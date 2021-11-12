Among Us is latest property to cross over with Riot's Arcane The popular murder mystery game now offers players the chance to dress up as their favoritr Arcane characters.

It’s hard to take a few steps in your own house without tripping over a new promotional effort from the team at Riot and their new animated series Arcane: League of Legends. Based on Riot’s globally popular online MOBA, Arcane released this month on Netflix. Riot has been hard at work promoting the series, including arranging partnerships with various other video game-related entities. One such deal has been struck with Innersloth, creators of Among Us. For a limited time, Among Us players can unlock and equip an array of Arcane-themed cosmetics.

The new Arcane cosmetics can be acquired through the Cosmicube, an all-new cosmetic unlock system that has just debuted within the game. Players can purchase a themed Cosmicube, activate it to obtain Pods through gameplay, and use those Pods to unlock cosmetics via a branching path system within the Cosmicube. All cosmetics are purely visual and do not have any effect on gameplay or gameplay options. The trailer embedded below covers the important details.

The full list of Arcane cosmetics available via the Cosmicube is as follows:

Heimerdinger's Hair

Heimerdinger's Moustache

Heimerdinger's Suit

Heimerdinger's Poro

Enforcer Helmet

Enforcer Armor

Caitlyn's Cap

Caitlyn's Uniform

Vi's Hair

Vi's Clothes

Jinx's Hair

Jinx's Goggles

Jinx's Clothes

Jayce's Hair

Jayce's Council Suit

Chomper

Claggor's Goggles

The initial Cosmicube will be available to purchase until December 31, 2021. Those who own the Cosmicube will still be able to unlock and use its contents beyond this date. For more coverage of Arcane: League of Legends and Among Us, make sure to keep checking in with us here at Shacknews.