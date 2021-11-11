New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Radiohead and Epic Games announce Kid A Mnesia exhibition

The popular band and Epic Games are teaming up for a digital exhibit.
Donovan Erskine
1

Epic Games has partnered with a number of creative powerhouses over the years in its Fortnite endeavors, but also beyond the limits of the battle royale game. Now, the studio is teaming up with one of the most recognizable bands of the modern era for an unexpected project. Epic Games has announced that it is partnering with Radiohead in order to create the Kid A Mnesia exhibition, a digital experience in honor of two of the bands’ most popular albums.

Epic Games and Radiohead announced their collaboration in a press release on November 11, 2021. Kid A Mnesia was released earlier this month and is a reissue of the albums Kid A and Amnesiac. In addition to beloved songs from both albums, the release also includes some brand new tunes. A trailer for the exhibition is available now on YouTube. The two sides have been working on the Kid A Mnesia exhibition for two years, and it was originally planned to be a physical exhibit in Tokyo. Of course, the pandemic changed those plans.

The Kid A Mnesia exhibition will be available on November 18 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET as a free download for PS5 and PC platforms. For more on what Epic Games is working on, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

