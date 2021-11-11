Radiohead and Epic Games announce Kid A Mnesia exhibition The popular band and Epic Games are teaming up for a digital exhibit.

Epic Games has partnered with a number of creative powerhouses over the years in its Fortnite endeavors, but also beyond the limits of the battle royale game. Now, the studio is teaming up with one of the most recognizable bands of the modern era for an unexpected project. Epic Games has announced that it is partnering with Radiohead in order to create the Kid A Mnesia exhibition, a digital experience in honor of two of the bands’ most popular albums.

Epic Games and Radiohead announced their collaboration in a press release on November 11, 2021. Kid A Mnesia was released earlier this month and is a reissue of the albums Kid A and Amnesiac. In addition to beloved songs from both albums, the release also includes some brand new tunes. A trailer for the exhibition is available now on YouTube. The two sides have been working on the Kid A Mnesia exhibition for two years, and it was originally planned to be a physical exhibit in Tokyo. Of course, the pandemic changed those plans.

A confluence of events including but not limited to laws of zoning and physics and Covid-19 would conspire to thwart those best laid plans, moving Kid A Mnesia exhibition beyond the physical world. Thom and Stanley, along with Kid A and Amnesiac producer Nigel, would join forces with video/computer artist and creative director Sean Evans, theatre set designer Christine Jones, interactive producer Matthew Davis, his studio [namethemachine], and game developers Arbitrarily Good Productions to reimagine Kid A Mnesia exhibition in a non-corporeal form that would enhance and emphasize the inseparable nature of these sounds and visions. Finally, Epic Games Publishing would be enlisted to put it all out into the world.

The Kid A Mnesia exhibition will be available on November 18 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET as a free download for PS5 and PC platforms.