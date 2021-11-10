Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring back old Legendaries at Ramanas Park A new area in the Diamond and Pearl remakes will let you catch Legendary Pokemon from previous games.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are just over a week away, as we inch closer and closer to our return to the Sinnoh Region. We already know that the games will mostly be a 1:1 recreation of the original Diamond and Pearl, but there are a handful of changes. The curtain was recently pulled back on one of those changes, as the developers announced Ramanas Park, a new location that will let players capture Legendary Pokemon from past games.

Ramanas Park was revealed in the latest trailer for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on the franchise’s YouTube channel. Likely a late-game area, Ramanas Park is a brand new location for BDSP. In the trailer, we see the player being greeted by Professor Oak upon their entry into the park. The park itself has a variety of environments, from lush fields to rocky cavernous areas.

In the different areas of Ramanas Park, players will be able to capture Legendary Pokemon not typically found in the Sinnoh Region. This includes the likes of Rayquaza, who first appeared back in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Some of the Legendaries that players are able to find in Ramanas Park will depend on which version of the game they are playing. Brilliant Diamond Players will be able to capture Ho-Oh, as well as the Legendary Dog Trio of Raikou, Entei, and Suicune. Shining Pearl players will have access to Lugia and the Legendary Bird Trio of Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres.

Both games will feature Slates that players will need to find and bring to Ramanas Park in order to summon some of the most powerful Legendary Pokemon. It’s unclear just how Slates will be acquired and which Pokemon will need them to be unlocked, but we do see that their visual design is a nod to past Nintendo cartridges.

The trailer also reveals that players will be able to acquire additional Legendaries by linking BDSP to other Pokemon games on Switch. Linking to either Let’s Go! Pikachu or Let’s Go! Eevee will reward players with Mew, the cat-like Legendary from Generation1. Linking your game to Sword or Shield will reward players with Jirachi, the Wishmaker from Generation 3.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are set to release on November 19. For more on the upcoming remakes, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.