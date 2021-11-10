Forza Horizon 5 download file size Here is the download size for Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox and PC.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now worldwide, bringing about the latest entry in Playground Games’ racing franchise. Set on the Mexican coast, there are plenty of beautiful locations for players to explore. With so many cars and such detailed textures, players often find themself wondering about how big the download is going to be before hopping into a game like this. Let’s look at the Forza Horizon 5 download file size for each of the platforms it’s available on.

Forza Horizon 5 download file size

The Forza Horizon 5 download file size depends on what platform you’re playing on, as sizes vary between PC and Xbox consoles. Here are the Forza Horizon 5 download file sizes for each platform that it’s available on:

Xbox Series X|S: 103 GB

Xbox One: 116 GB

Windows: 103 GB

Steam: 103 GB

This information was shared by developer Playground Games in a blog post back in October. The Xbox One features the largest download file size for Forza Horizon 5, with the other 3 platforms coming in evenly. Regardless of platform, it’s a pretty big download that’s larger than most AAA games, with that in mind, you may need to make some space on your hard drive in order to install it. It’s usually a good idea to clear a bit of extra space than what is listed, just in case the game ends up hogging a couple extra GBs of storage.

Those are the download file sizes for Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re still undecided on the game, consider giving our Shacknews review a read. Also keep in mind that the game is included with Xbox Game Pass, so you can take it for a spin at no additional cost if you’re subscribed to that service.