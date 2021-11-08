Watch the 2021 Nvidia GTC keynote here Here's how you can watch Nvidia's 2021 GTC keynote and hear from CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia is one of the leading companies in entertainment technology, consistently releasing products that innovate and push the industry forward. We typically learn about what the team at Nvidia has been working at through keynotes and live presentations. Nvidia is set to host its 2021 GTC keynote in just a little while, where CEO Jensen Huang will discuss what’s next for the company. Here’s how you can watch the Nvidia 2021 GTC keynote.

Watch the Nvidia GTC keynote here

The 2021 Nvidia GTC keynote will be streamed live on the company’s website on November 9, 2021, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. In order to watch, you’ll need to register. It’s free to do, but you’ll need to provide an email, location, and affiliated organization, as well as some other information.

Nvidia’s 2021 GTC keynote will run from November 8-11. The keynote will open with a word from CEO Jensen Huang, who will address investors, as well as other viewers to discuss the latest with Nvidia’s business. In addition to Huang, several other CEOs from companies partnered with Nvidia will appear throughout the keynote. If you’re not able to watch live, the event will be rebroadcasted, and will not require registration.

Though the keynote is a Nvidia event, don’t expect any news on the company’s line of sought-after GPUs. The keynote is focused on AI technology, data science, and computing. Regardless, there are sure to be some fascinating announcements and product reveals.

If you don’t want to register, or won’t be around to watch, we will be covering any potential major announcements out of the keynote here on Shacknews. For more on Nvidia and its family of products, stick with us here on Shacknews.