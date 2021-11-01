Tesla begins trial program for opening Supercharger network to other EVs Tesla has begun to allow charging of other electric vehicles through its Superchargers.

Tesla is without a doubt the biggest and most well-known manufacturer of electric vehicles. For many people, it’s the first name they think of when EVs come to mind. That said, Tesla certainly isn’t the only company in the business of making such vehicles. There are plenty of other electric vehicles on the road, and they may now be able to use Tesla’s Superchargers as the trial program has opened up for other EVs in the Netherlands.

Tesla announced that it is opening up its trial program for its Superchargers in a post to its official support page on November 1, 2021. Currently only available in the Netherlands, Tesla Superchargers can now be used to charge electric vehicles from other manufacturers. Here is the list of Supercharger locations in the Netherlands that are a part of the testing program:

Sassenheim

Apeldoorn Oost

Meerkerk

Hengelo

Tilburg

Duiven

Breukelen

Naarden

Eemnes

Zwolle

In its news post, Tesla states that this decision is a move to increase EV adoption around the world.

Access to an extensive, convenient and reliable fast-charging network is critical for large-scale EV adoption. That’s why, since opening our first Superchargers in 2012, we have been committed to rapid expansion of the network. Today, we have more than 25,000 Superchargers worldwide.

Tesla states that it’s always had a goal of opening its Superchargers to vehicles from other manufacturers, and this is the first step to realizing that goal. For Tesla drivers, the Supercharger experience will remain unchanged. The company is monitoring the performance following the testing period and plans to bring it to more markets in the future. For more on the latest business moves from Tesla and CEO Elon Musk, be sure to stick with Shacknews.