Xur's location and wares for October 29, 2021 - Destiny 2 Xur returns to Destiny 2, dragging his bag of Exotic goodies for Guardians to pick through.

Xur has returned to Destiny 2, Guardians. As per usual, the Agent of the Nine is bringing a bag of Exotic goodies. In this guide, I’ll take you right to where Xur is located, and give you a thorough breakdown of the Exotic wares he’s selling.

Xur’s location for October 29, 2021

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar in Destiny 2. From your spawn point in the Courtyard, turn left and run along the path. When you reach the Hangar, turn left again and head to the edge of the area. Xur will be up some steps on a catwalk of sorts.

Xur’s wares for October 29, 2021

Below is a complete breakdown of Xur’s Exotic inventory this weekend:

Vigilance Wing (Pulse Rifle)

Shards of Galanor (Hunter Gauntlets) Mobility - 13 Resilience - 3 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 14 Intellect - 14 Strength - 2 Total - 62

Antaeus Wards (Titan Leg Armor)

Mobility - 8 Resilience - 19 Recovery - 3 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 2 Strength - 20 Total - 59

Karnstein Armlets (Warlock Gauntlets)

Mobility - 12 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 10 Discipline - 17 Intellect - 9 Strength - 2 Total - 60



Now, let’s get to figuring out what you should buy. If you don’t own the armor piece Xur is selling for your main class, that’s where you should start your shopping. Next up you should grab the weapon Xur is selling if you don’t already own that. There are some cases where the weapon might be so good you want to prioritize it over the armor, but the main takeaway from Xur is that you should buy everything you don’t already own. Since Xur sticks around for four days, there’s no reason you can’t buy it all.

There’s also a case to be made for buying all the armor Xur is selling, even if you don’t play those classes. You never know when you’ll start up a new Guardian on a new class and having some of the Exotic items already acquired is a good start. Obviously, a lack of vault space might be your reason not to, but you could just store that armor on those characters if you wanted.

For Guardians that might own everything, like myself, browsing Xur’s armor offerings is still important. You see, these come with some great rolls, so what Xur is selling could potentially be better than the version of that item you already have. It’s important to look at Xur’s inventory and study it against your own, and that includes the Legendary weapons he sells.

Now that you know Xur’s location and have a complete breakdown of his Exotic wares, visit our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help living your best life as a Guardian.