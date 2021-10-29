Latest #AppleToo blog post: working at Apple is 'detrimental to the mental health' of most employees More stories about the negative work culture at Apple come out in a new post from #AppleToo.

Apple is one of several companies that has come under fire this year as employees have detailed an undesirable work environment, to say the least. Under the name of #AppleToo, this movement has seen a number of workers at the tech company demand better treatment and work conditions. In a new blog post, employees speak about how working at the company can be harmful to their mental health.

#AppleToo Digest 20 was shared on the group’s website on October 29, 2021. The blog post chronicles a series of major issues that employees at the company face. This includes retaliation for reporting sexual harassment. One retail worker shares how her work performance dropped and she began getting written up for small infractions after she reported sexual harassment to a store leader.

Another anecdote explains that Apple isn’t as diverse as it likes to portray itself as being. The writer says that the majority of opportunities go to “cis, white, straight males.” The employee goes on to share examples of racism and discrimination from leadership while working for Apple. There’s also talk about how the multitude of issues at Apple can weigh on a worker’s mental health.

I came to Apple thinking it was a progressive, forward-thinking, and inclusive company. It is not. It’s a toxic environment that is detrimental to the mental health of most who work there.

This blog post is just the latest chapter in the saga of #AppleToo, which has been exposing Apple for being the opposite of the all-inclusive, progressive corporation that it claims to be. For future updates on the employees’ fight for a better work environment, be sure to follow the Apple Laborers on Twitter, and bookmark the Shacknews page dedicated to #AppleToo.