Call of Duty: Warzone gets new Caldera map in December

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 will bring a new map to Warzone.
Donovan Erskine
Call of Duty: Vanguard launches next week and will mark the beginning of a new era of the Call of Duty franchise. The WW2-era shooter will bring a new campaign, as well as a fresh multiplayer experience. It also means news for Warzone, as Call of Duty’s battle royale game will be receiving Vanguard integration in the near future. With the beginning of season 1, Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a brand new map this December.

The new Warzone map was revealed in a post to the Call of Duty website that details what players can expect with the upcoming launch of CoD: Vanguard. Season 1 of Vanguard and Warzone will begin on December 2, which is when the new map will be added to the game. Caldera is a large map, comparable in size to Verdansk. However, the similarities end there. Caldera has sandy beaches, dense forests, and a dormant volcano. The developers state that the new map was “built on learnings from the community.”

When Caldera arrives, Verdansk will be no-more. An in-game event titled “Last Hours of Verdansk” will take place on November 30, and will see the multiplayer map get destroyed. Following the event, Warzone will go offline for a brief period as the developers get everything locked and loaded for Season 1. Fans have been clamoring for a new map for ages, so it likely won’t be hard for the community to say goodbye when Verdansk makes its exit.

Caldera is Warzone’s next map and will replace Verdansk when it arrives at the start of Season 1 on December 1, 2021. It’s just one piece of content coming as a part of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will also bring new characters and modes to the battle royale game. Vanguard launches next week on November 5.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

