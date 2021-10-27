Death's Door is coming to PlayStation this November Death's Door will be making its way to the PS4 and PS5 in less than a month.

Death’s Door is making its way to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this November. Sony made this announcement during today’s State of Play broadcast, bringing the Devolver Digital game to Sony’s hardware after its release on PC and Xbox consoles this past July.

For the uninitiated, Death’s Door is a single-player game that falls into the action-adventure category. Players take on the role of a crow that acts as a reaper, collecting souls for the Reaping Commission Headquarters. During the first mission, an older and larger crow steals a collected soul, setting the player on a path to collect more souls and defeat bosses using magic, weapons, and projectiles.

Death’s Door coming to the PS4 and PS5 figures to be kind of a big deal. The game was received well by critics and will no doubt find a large audience among PlayStation owners. The fact that it’s coming to both PS4 and PS5 is a positive for those that haven’t been able to buy Sony’s latest console due to supply shortages. Even better, anyone wanting to experience Death’s Door on their PlayStation will be able to do so on November 23, 2021, which is less than a month away at the time of publishing.

At Shacknews, Donovan Erskine tackled the review for Death’s Door this past July, and it’s safe to say he was a fan of developer Acid Nerve’s offering stating, “Death’s Door combines excellent story and lore with challenging and rewarding combat. As an action game, there’s a lot to love about the enemies faced and customization available.”

What do you think about Death’s Door coming to PlayStation consoles this November 23? Are you looking forward to getting your hands on Acid Nerve’s latest offering? Let us know in the Chatty comments section below.