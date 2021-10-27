Apple Music comes to PS5 today PS5 is getting a popular music-streaming app with the addition of Apple Music.

In addition to being a place to play games, the PS5 has a slew of other entertainment offerings, including movie-streaming, live television, and more. Now, Sony's console is getting a popular streaming application with the announcement that Apple Music is coming to the PS5.

Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog that Apple Music is coming to PS5 consoles today. While music-streaming on consoles isn’t new, this is the first console to integrate Apple Music. Subscribers to the service will be able to sign in and listen to their playlists, as well as other tunes from Apple Music’s catalogue of over 90 million songs.

PS5 users can either start the Apple Music app before hopping into a game, or during gameplay by pressing the PS button on the DualSense wireless controller to access the Control Center and select the Music Function card.

From there, Apple Music subscribers can find recommendations that match the game they are currently playing, or choose from a playlist in their library or other Apple Music-curated playlists for gaming.

PS5 owners can also listen to music videos within the Apple Music app. The video will begin as full-screen, but players can leave the app, and the audio will continue to play in the background. If they return to the app, the video will pick up from where it last left off.

The Apple Music app can be downloaded from the Media Space on the PS5. The app is free to download, but users will need an active subscription to Apple Music in order to link their account and use the service. With this being Apple Music’s first integration into a gaming console, it will be interesting to see if anything else comes of the deal between Sony and Apple.