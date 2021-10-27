Call of Duty: Vanguard will take up less storage space than previous CoD games Call of Duty: Vanguard might actually come in at a reasonable download size.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest installment in the blockbuster FPS franchise, and takes us back to a World War 2 setting. Set to launch in just over a week, many fans are likely dreading the organizational tetris they’ll have to pull off in order to fit the video game onto their storage drive along with their other games. However, that may not be as much of a struggle this time around. Call of Duty: Vanguard will have a significantly smaller file size on current-gen consoles and PC.

We learned that the Call of Duty: Vanguard download will be smaller than usual thanks to a heads up from the developers on Twitter. “New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30%-50%+ on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space,” the tweet reads. They don’t give a specific number, but looking at Black Ops Cold War, which is well over the 150GB mark following its latest season, Vanguard might actually come in at a reasonable download size, somewhere in the double-digits.

Good news for hard drives everywhere: #Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below previous #CallOfDuty releases.



New on-demand texture streaming tech expected to save up to 30%-50%+ on next-gen console and PC hard drive disk space 💥 pic.twitter.com/oYZoyIDTuO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 26, 2021

It’s worth pointing out that the tweet says that download sizes will be smaller on current-gen consoles and PC. Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC players will be able to enjoy the compressed file sizes, but players on Xbox One and PS4 may still be looking at an enormous download.

Download sizes have been one of the biggest criticisms against the last handful of Call of Duty releases, as the number has continued to balloon with new content updates. These issues also apply to Warzone, which becomes larger and larger as the game evolves.

If Call of Duty: Vanguard does indeed come in at a modest download size, it will be interesting to see how much the file size increases as new content is added to the game.