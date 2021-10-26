New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Orson's Nightmare Halloween event coming to Hitman 3

Season of Wrath will feature loads of new content, including the Orson's Nightmare Halloween event.
Bill Lavoy
1

A permanent Halloween event called Orson’s Nightmare is coming to Hitman 3 in Season of Wrath. This event will feature the Hawkes Bay location originally included in Hitman 2, plus a Bat Shuriken and Tactical Wetsuit to earn. The Halloween event joins the normal roster of content found in a Hitman 3 season, including Elusive Targets, Featured Contracts, a free location to try, and final Seven Deadly Sins escalation.

On October 26, 2021, the Orson’s Nightmare Halloween event will kick off with The Mills Reverie, an Escalation Mission featuring Orson Mills and the Hawkes Bay location. This event will allow you to unlock the Tactical Wetsuit, which is cool enough, and the Bat Shuriken, which is easily the coolest item between the two. This event is permanent and should be around long after Halloween has passed.

Hitman 3 Season of Wrath Roadmap

Season of Wrath will feature a plethora of additional content, which you can browse through in the list below or view in the Season of Wrath roadmap image above.

  • October 26: The Mills Reverie (Escalation Mission)
  • October 29: The Rage (HITMAN 3 Elusive Target)
  • November 4: Hokkaido (Free Location)
  • November 4: Polar Survival Suit (Suit)
  • November 12: The Fugitive (HITMAN Elusive Target)
  • November 18: Featured Contracts by IOI
  • November 25: Featured Contracts by the HITMAN community

Season of Wrath is the final piece of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC for Hitman 3. It will feature The Wrath Termination, an Escalation Contract that allows players to unlock The Temper Suit, which looks fantastic, as well as The Roar Flash Grenade and The Shaska Beast, an assault-style weapon that looks cool but probably doesn’t have a lot of practical uses in a stealth-heavy game.

Season of Wrath will kick off October 26, 2021 (today if you’re reading this at the time of publishing) and will wrap up almost one month later on November 25, 2021. We’ll be diving in to bring you coverage of the Seven Deadly Sin’s final season, so stick with Shacknews for all your Hitman 3 needs.

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

