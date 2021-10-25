What time does the N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack go live? Find out the release time for the N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Today is the day that Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack goes live with N64 titles for subscribers to dig into. The big thing on everyone’s mind, though, is what time the service will go live. Let’s dig right in.

N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack release time

All indications are that the N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT. While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed this, we know that the subscription will go live on October 5, 2021. We also know that Nintendo has maintenance planned for Nintendo Switch Online from 4 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. EDT to 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT. It would make a lot of sense that the N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will go live when the service comes back online.

The list of included N64 games can be found below:

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WIN BACK: COVERT OPERATIONS

Yoshi’s Story

You can also visit the N64 Nintendo Switch Online site directly to view the list for yourself, as well as any additional information on the benefits the service will provide. You an also visit the Nintendo Switch topic page on Shacknews to read about everything going on with the Nintendo Switch and its library of games at any given time.