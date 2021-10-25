New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

What time does the N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack go live?

Find out the release time for the N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
Bill Lavoy
1

Today is the day that Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack goes live with N64 titles for subscribers to dig into. The big thing on everyone’s mind, though, is what time the service will go live. Let’s dig right in.

N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack release time

All indications are that the N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT. While Nintendo hasn’t confirmed this, we know that the subscription will go live on October 5, 2021. We also know that Nintendo has maintenance planned for Nintendo Switch Online from 4 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. EDT to 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT. It would make a lot of sense that the N64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will go live when the service comes back online.

The list of included N64 games can be found below:

  • Dr. Mario 64
  • Mario Kart 64
  • Mario Tennis
  • Sin & Punishment
  • Star Fox 64
  • Super Mario 64
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • WIN BACK: COVERT OPERATIONS
  • Yoshi’s Story

You can also visit the N64 Nintendo Switch Online site directly to view the list for yourself, as well as any additional information on the benefits the service will provide. You an also visit the Nintendo Switch topic page on Shacknews to read about everything going on with the Nintendo Switch and its library of games at any given time.

Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola