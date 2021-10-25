Storm Point map and Ash's abilities shown off in Apex Legends trailer We get our first look at gameplay on the newest Apex Legends map in the latest trailer.

Apex Legends: Escape is the latest season of the battle royale and is set to begin in early November. In addition to Ash, the latest agent, developer Respawn Entertainment is also introducing a new map to the game. We got an in-depth look at Storm Point, as well as Ash’s abilities in the new gameplay trailer for Apex Legends: Escape.

The gameplay trailer for Apex Legends: Escape was shared to the game’s YouTube channel and gives us a look at what we can expect from Storm Point, the tropical new Battle Royale map. Storm Point features sandy beaches, as well as mountainous regions connected by ziplines. The map looks large, and we see that players can use Tridents to quickly cover ground. There’s also some sort of gravity catapult that sends players flying across a great distance, which will be great for rotations and engaging squads.

We also get a better idea of the hazards that await unsuspecting players. There’s dinosaur-like lizard creatures that will be hostile towards players, as well as massive spiders that will hatch and chase after players inside some of the buildings.

This trailer also gives us our first look at gameplay for Ash. We see that one of her abilities allows her to deploy an electric spike that slows enemies and restricts their movement to a limited space, making them easy prey. She can also use her sword to “tear through reality” and travel across a medium distance, similar to Wraith’s Void ability. Lastly, we see two of Ash’s brutal finishers in action.

Both the new Storm Point map and Ash will give Apex Legends players plenty to dig into when they launch with the new season, Escape, on November 2. For more on what’s happening with Apex Legends, stick with us here on Shacknews.