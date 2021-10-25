New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

A Smash-inspired Warner Bros. platform fighter might be in development

Warner Bros. may be working on a platform fighter that crosses over its different properties.
Donovan Erskine
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now the gold standard for what a crossover can look like in the video game world. Its commercial success and high acclaim is something that several developers will look to emulate in the future. A Smash-inspired platform fighter may already be in the works at Warner Bros., according to some new reports.

Rumors began circulating when a Reddit post from u/hugeleakeractually started gaining traction on the Gaming Leaks & Rumors subreddit. In the post, the user states that they’ve learned that a platform fighting game is currently in development, and that it will crossover a number of different Warner Bros. properties. The post names Shaggy, Batman, and Fred Flinstone among others as characters planned for the game.

While rumors originating from Reddit are typically nothing worth putting stock in, the reports of a Warner Bros. Smash game were also backed up by GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who’s built a reputation of being an industry insider. However, while the Reddit post stated that the game was being developed by Netherrealm, Grubb says that isn’t the case.

Popularized by the Super Smash Bros. franchise, platform fighters see players fighting to stay on a platform and knock others off screen in order to deplete stock or gain points. If another studio were to take a shot at pulling off a crossover on the same level as Nintendo’s iconic series, Warner Bros. would make sense. Across television, film, and games, Warner Bros. holds the rights to some of the most beloved characters in entertainment history. Look no further than this year’s Space Jam: A New Legacy for what WB can do when it flexes its library of IP.

Most recently, Nickelodeon and Ludosity took a stab at the platform fighter genre with Nick All-Star Brawl earlier this year, though we here at Shacknews thought it missed the mark. For any updates on WB’s potential crossover fighting game, stick with Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

