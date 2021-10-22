The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes voice actors and cast Here is the full voice cast of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is out now and is the latest adventure in the series of interactive horror experiences from Supermassive Games. This game follows the story of the United States and Iraqi soldiers that are sent tumbling into an underground temple filled with bloodthirsty creatures. House of Ashes features a variety of voice talent, so let’s take a look at the full cast.

Here is the full list of voice actors and their respective roles in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes:

Rachel King - Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale plays C.I.A operative Rachel King, who is an abrasive character with some personal ties to other characters in the game. This is Ashley Tisdale’s first video game role.

Eric King - Alex Gravenstein

Alex Gravenstein plays Eric King, an Air Force physicist. He is leading the team to what is believed to be a weapons silo owned by Saddam Hussein. Alex Gravenstein has appeared in games such as Family Ties and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Salim Othman - Nick Tarabay

Nick Tarabay voices Salim Othman, an Iraqi soldier that’s sent into the underground along with the American soldiers. His primary motivations are to get back to the surface and reunite with his son. Nick Tarabay has appeared in games such as Anthem and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Jason Kolchek - Paul Zinno

Paul Zinno voices Jason Kolchek, a Force Reconnaissance Marine. He’s the squad leader of Mailman 2-1 and is sent tumbling underground following the earthquake. This is Paul Zinno’s first video game role.

Nick Kay - Moe Jeudy-Lamour

Moe Jeudy-Lamour provides the voice of Nick Kay, a US Marine and squad member of Mailman 2-1. Nick is one of the more diplomatic characters in House of Ashes, scarred by what he’s witnessed in the war. Moe Jeudy-Lamour was also featured in Far Cry Primal.

The Curator - Pip Torrens

Pip Torrens plays The Curator, the storyteller, and narrator of the events in House of Ashes. He has appeared in all of the Dark Pictures Anthology games and serves as their connective tissue.

Merwin Lazarus - Alex Mallari Jr.

Dar Basri - Nabeel El Khafif

Jose “Joey” Gomez - Sammy Azero

Clarice stokes - Clare McConnell

King Naram-Sin of Akkad - Sami Karim

Balathu - Zaydun Khalaf

Kurum - Waleed Hammad

That’s the cast behind the characters in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. If you’re interested in learning more about the game, including some helpful guides, be sure to visit our House of Ashes topic page.