Apple TV+ renews Mythic Quest for Seasons 3 and 4 Ubisoft's nerdy series is coming back for two more seasons on Apple TV+.

As the different streaming services look to beef up their offerings, we’ve seen them build up their arsenal of original programming to become the go-to place for film and television. One of the major players is Apple TV+, which is currently most popular for Ted Lasso, which has become one of the biggest shows in streaming. However, Apple is going to be doubling down on one of its other consistently successful programs, as it’s been announced that Mythic Quest has been renewed for not just Season 3, but Season 4 as well.

Apple announced earlier today that it would be renewing Mythic Quest for two additional seasons. Produced by Ubisoft, Mythic Quest follows a group of people that work at a video game development studio. The show is known for its workplace humor, as well as clever commentary on the video game industry. It also stars some major names from the gaming world, with Ashly Burch (The Outer Worlds, Borderlands) in a starring role.

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of ‘Mythic Quest,’” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

There’s no word on when Mythic Quest Seasons 3 and 4 will begin shooting or are expected to air. That said, pre-production is starting soon, as the writer’s room for the show’s third season will open up later this year. Mythic Quest is one of the most-watched and well-regarded shows on Apple TV+, so it’s no shocker that the company decided to double down and show faith in the series by renewing it for two more seasons.