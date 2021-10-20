New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen to lock dungeons behind Deluxe Edition & separate purchases

You'll need to buy the Deluxe Edition of The Witch Queen in order to play Destiny 2's new dungeons.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Witch Queen is an upcoming DLC expansion for Destiny 2 that’s set to bring some major additions to the sci-fi adventure. In addition to expanding the story and lore, The Witch Queen will also add new items and content for players to dig into. This includes dungeons, which usually provide a great challenge as well as equally great loot. However, it’s now been confirmed by Bungie that these new dungeons will not be available to those that purchase the Standard Edition of The Witch Queen, and will only be available to owners of the Deluxe Edition.

There had been some confusion amongst Destiny 2 players as to whether or not they would be able to access the new Dungeons and Season passes coming in Year 5 through the Standard Edition of The Witch Queen. The game’s Community Manager took to a Reddit thread earlier this week to clarify exactly how things will work.

It’s a decision that’s clearly disappointed fans, as evident by the more than 2000 downvotes on the comment. If players don’t want to spring for the $79.99 USD Deluxe Edition of The Witch Queen, they will also have the option to purchase the new dungeons separately later on.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will launch on February 22, 2021. Count on Shacknews for all your Destiny 2 needs, including in-depth guides and walkthroughs.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

