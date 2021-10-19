Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition lands this November Microsoft Flight Simulator gets new planes, airports, and other content in its Game of the Year Edition.

Microsofot Flight Simulator was one of the more impressive games of the 2020 launch line-up. With its assortment of authentic aircrafts and 1:1 recreation of nearly the entire planet, Asobo Studio delivered a technical marvel with the latest iteration of the high-flying franchise. Now, Microsoft Flight Simulator is set to get a Game of the Year Edition this fall, which will add a crop of new content for players to enjoy.

Microsoft announced the Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition in a post to Xbox Wire. Players can take to the skies in this definitive version of the game on November 18, 2021. The GOTY Edition adds five new planes with the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, VoloCity, Pilatus PC-6 Porter, CubCrafters NX Cub, and the Aviat Pitts Special S1S. In addition, three new hand-crafted airports have been added to Germany and Switzerland, with two new airports in the United States of America.

Microsoft Flight Simulator also gets six new Discovery Flights in its GOTY Edition following positive feedback from fans. The developers are also updating the game’s weather system, and providing players with early access to DX12. Lastly, Microsoft Flight Simulator is adding new Photogrammetry Cities with Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Utrecht.

There’s also a trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition that was shared to the Xbox YouTube channel, in which we see some of the game’s new content and features in action.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition will be a free upgrade to current owners of the game on Xbox Series X and PC. It will also replace the standard version of the game, which Microsoft and Asobo Studio have announced they are retiring. Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition launches on November 18.