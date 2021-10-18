Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset review: Booming audio

Victrix has emerged as one of the premier manufacturers for gaming accessories, with its headsets becoming a staple of esports events. The company’s latest headset is the Gambit, a wireless headset that aims to be the best in the market. After spending a lot of time with the Victrix Gambit, I was obsessed with its crisp audio quality, which is bolstered by Dolby Atmos.

Untethered

Putting on the Victrix Gambit, I was impressed by the level of comfort the headphones provided, while still feeling secure on my head. The leatherette cushions around the ear are soft, making it easy to wear the headset for several consecutive hours without experiencing any irritation or discomfort. From work to recreational gaming time, I can easily spend over 12 hours in a day with my headset on, but I never felt like I needed to take off my Gambit.

The Victrix Gambit is a wireless headset that has a range of about 40 ft. Even when I wandered into other rooms and closed doors, I never experienced any audio drops or cut-outs. I was also pretty happy with the headset’s battery life. It’s advertised as being able to run for 16 hours on a full charge, and I don’t think the battery ever got low during my time with it.

The need to speak

The Gambit has a microphone on its left side, which features a flip-to-mute functionality. It’s pretty convenient for quickly muting if somebody walks into your room and begins speaking, or if you need to put the headset down and leave your setup. Users can also decide whether or not they want sidetone - which allows them to hear their own voice - by pressing the Mode button on the headset.

Unfortunately, the microphone quality is pretty subpar. It’s not much better than most other headsets with built-in microphones, but a separate, dedicated microphone is easily still the best option if you have one. While being able to flip the mic up is convenient, I would have really liked it if I had the option to just remove the mic entirely and use the Gambit purely as a headset.

Hear everything

The sound in the Victrix Gambit is next to none. The 50mm speakers deliver supreme audio, and a lot of it is thanks to Dolby Atmos. The headsets give you a free lifetime subscription to Dolby Access, which features tools that lets users customize their audio experience. When I put the audio in Game Mode, it became much easier to hear precise sounds in all directions. It was always clear what direction enemy footsteps and gunfire were coming from, and I could feel the tactical advantage when playing games like the Battlefield 2042 Beta or Fortnite.

The Gambit is also excellent for other ventures outside of gaming. I’m a big movie-watcher, and the Gambit was the closest a headset has made me feel like I was sitting in a theater. Dolby Access’ Movie Mode gave a boost to the bass and made the experience a bit more immersive. It was particularly excellent in movies with superb sound design, like Star Wars, which I recently rewatched. This is also the case when listening to music with the Victrix Gambit. The audio was rich, and some of my favorite songs sounded better than ever.

A sound product

The Victrix Gambit Wireless is an excellent audio device. If you’re somebody that plays a lot of shooters or other games where sound is key, the Gambit is among the best you can get. Even if you aren’t the most competitive gamer, what Dolby Access does for music and movies still makes the Victrix Gambit a headset worth having.

This review is based on a physical product provided by the manufacturer. The Victrix Gambit Wireless Headset is available now for $129.99 USD on the company's website.