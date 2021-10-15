All Halloween Video Game Seasonal Events in 2021 Here's all of the confirmed video game Halloween events for 2021.

Seasonal events are one of the many joys of gaming. With Halloween upon us, several developers are introducing timed events that add exciting spooky content to their video games. Let’s go over all of the confirmed video game Halloween Seasonal Events in 2021.

Here is every video game Halloween event for 2021, as well as its start and end dates.

Fortnitemares (October 5 - November 1)

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event is back yet again, and will be active all month long in the battle royale. This year’s Fortnitemares event features new skins, such as Frankenstein and Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead, along with spooky decorations all over Battle Royale Island.

Apex Legends Monsters Within (October 12 - November 2)

Apex Legends’ Monsters Within event provides players with an abundance of content, including Halloween-themed costumes for Revenant, Bloodhound, Caustic, and Seer. There’s also the return of Shadow Royale, in which killed players can come back in a shadow-form.

Rocket League Haunted Hallows (October 14 - November 1)

Psyonix is getting into the spooky spirit with Haunted Hallows, a Rocket League event that adds a crop of content inspired by the DC’s caped crusader. Players can pick up Batmobile cars inspired by the 1989 and 2016 films, as well as participate in Gotham City Rumble, which gives Rumble mode a DC makeover.

Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief (October 15 - October 31)

Pokemon Go’s Halloween Mischief event returns for another year, and will now be a two-part event. Pokemon like Misdreavus, Gothita, and Gastly will appear much more frequently. There are also special Mischief forms of Pikachu and Piplup with some exclusive hats out in the wild. Phantump and Pumpkaboo, as well as their respective evolution lines, have also been added to Pokemon Go.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost (October 12 - November 2)

Bungie is once again bringing Festival of the Lost back to Destiny 2 in celebration of the spookiest time of the year. This time around, players can enjoy the new Haunted Lost Sectors mode, and earn unique rewards for their Guardian.

Minecraft Spookyfest (October 13 - November 2)

Mojang is getting in on the Halloween fun with themed content for Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons this month. For the latter, new paid character creators will add some more scary options for the blocky dungeon-crawler. Starting on October 26, Minecraft players will be able to download the free Halloween Fiends skin pack.

Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor’s Curse (October 12 - November 2)

Rainbow Six Siege’s Doktor’s Curse event brings back the beloved mode for a limited time. Players will once again take the Doktor’s castle, with mutated operators going against monsters in a creepy spin on the Rainbow Six formula.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Halloween Update (October 14 - N/A)

PUBG: Battlegrounds update 14.1 not only makes several adjustments and balances to the game, but it also adds some Halloween flavor. Players will discover spooky decorations all around Erangel as they fight for their Chicken Dinner.

Star Trek Online: The Fall of the Old Ones (October 13 - November 3)

Star Trek Online is introducing its first Halloween event this year with The Fall of the Old Ones. During the event, players can visit an ancient castle on Pyris VII and meet some new characters. They can also earn the Old One Vanity Pet and Transmuter Wand Universal Kit Module by earning daily progress for two weeks.

Team Fortress 2: Scream Fortress XIII (October 5 - November 7)

Team Fortress 2’s long-running Halloween event is back for its 13th iteration this year. This time around, the event adds 6 new community maps, as well as 20 new community-created cosmetic items that can be found in the Crimson Cache Case. Players can also complete Halloween contracts, as they’ve been reset once again.

Those are all of the confirmed video game Halloween events for 2021. We will continue to update this guide as more events are confirmed throughout October.