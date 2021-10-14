EA Sports to remove Jon Gruden from Madden NFL 22 Following his resignation from the Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden is being removed from Madden NFL 22.

Former Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden came under fire last week when a Wall Street Journal report revealed that he used an offensive racial stereotype when talking about an NFL employee in an email back in 2011. Days later, the New York Times published a report detailing a string of instances in which Jon Gruden used misogynistic, racist, and homophopbic language all the way up to 2018. Gruden officially resigned as the Raiders Head Coach following this news, and he will soon be removed from Madden NFL 22.

Earlier this week, Jon Gruden officially resigned as the Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. A handful of days later, EA Sports announced that they would be removing him from Madden NFL 22 in a post to their Twitter account. The Raiders do not yet have a new Head Coach, so Gruden will be replaced with a generic likeness once he’s pulled from the game. The change will come in a title update within the coming weeks. The full statement from EA Sports can be seen below.

EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity, due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.

The reports about John Gruden's history of offensive comments was made by the New York Times, and was discovered during an extensive investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Gruden’s words have caused him to lose his gig as the Las Vegas Raiders’ Head Coach, cost him his place in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor, and now his removal from Madden NFL 22. It’s typical for EA Sports to adjust rosters and coaching staffs throughout the NFL season, but it’s not often that a coach gets pulled under these circumstances.