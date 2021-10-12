How to fix the Back 4 Blood failed to sign in error A few solutions to fix the Back 4 Blood failed to sign in error on Xbox and PC so you can get back to playing.

Back 4 Blood is out and as players prepare to kill some Ridden, it seems that they’re also failing to sign in on Xbox and PC. This sign-in error prevents players from actually getting into the game. While there is no guaranteed fix, there are a few potential solutions that users have discovered helps them to sign in.

Failed to sign in – Back 4 Blood

Players on Xbox and PC are receiving a “failed to sign in” error message when trying to launch Back 4 Blood. Solving this problem permanently will likely require the intervention of the developers via a hotfix, but for now, there are a few things you might try. To keep track of what the devs are working on, check out their Back 4 Blood Trello board.

Failed to sign in on Xbox

Xbox players that receive the "failed to sign in" error when launching Back 4 Blood should try some of the following fixes.

Anyone playing Back 4 Blood on Xbox that is getting the sign in failed error should attempt one or all of the following steps in order to try and fix the problem. We’ll start with the easiest options and then move up to some that require a bit more effort.

Firstly, a potential fix for those on Xbox receiving a sign-in error is to hard reset the Xbox. To do this, hold down the power button for roughly 10 seconds, releasing it only when the console turns off. Another option is to completely unplug your console from the power, let it sit for 30 seconds and then plug everything back in.

Next, you should ensure you are appearing online. This can be changed by pressing the Guide button, going to your profile on the right, selecting your profile and then ensuring you are set to “Appear online”.

You should also ensure that your security settings allow others to see you online. This is found in Settings, Online safety & family, Privacy & online safety, Xbox privacy, View details & customize, Online status & history, and ensure that “Others can see if you are online” is set to Everybody.

Failed to sign in on PC

Some PC players are also receiving a Back 4 Blood sign-in error.

Back 4 Blood PC players that are getting a sign-in error have fewer solutions to try but hopefully one will do the trick. The first few solutions are the obvious ones: restart the game, sign out of your platform (Steam or Microsoft Store) and then sign back in, and restart your PC.

For those playing on Steam, clearing the download cache can sometimes work. This is accessed by opening Steam, clicking Steam up the top-left, Settings, Downloads and then selecting Clear Download Cache. Once the cache is cleared, boot up Back 4 Blood and see if the failed to sign in error has been fixed.

PC players that are playing Back 4 Blood via Game Pass on PC should also try to force the game to update. To do this, open the Microsoft Store, click the three dots in the top-right (…), and click Get updates. This should force Back 4 Blood to update, which may solve your problem.

The only other options for both Xbox and PC players is to reinstall the game and restart the internet. Resetting the router or modem and powering it all down for a period of time could fix the issue. However, there’s a good chance it’s not a problem with your own connection but rather a problem on the game’s end. And while it's not ideal, a complete fresh reinstall of the game may help.

Fixing the “failed to sign in” error on Xbox and PC in Back 4 Blood might take a bit of work. If none of the above solutions solve the problem, you may just need to wait for Turtle Rock Studios to push through a patch or hotfix that addresses the problem. In the meantime, stop by the Shacknews Back 4 Blood page for our ongoing coverage of this new title.