Destiny 2 Update 3.3.1 patch notes

As Destiny 2 continues to get new content for players to dive into, developer Bungie is also tasked with upkeep, making sure that bugs and other issues aren’t ruining the experience. The game constantly gets updates to address issues and keep thing in balance, and another has been released. Here are the patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 3.3.1.

Bungie released the full patch notes for Destiny 2 Update 3.3.1 on October 12, 2021, as featured on the game’s website:

Activities

The Corrupted

Reduced the knockback buff from the "Sedia's Durance" activity modifier on Nightfall difficulty from +40% knockback to +20% knockback, which may help a few of you complete Grandmaster difficulty.

Removed an Unstoppable Phalanx Champion from the Ransack Ogre encounter.

During the Ransack Ogre encounter, an Unstoppable Phalanx Champion would spawn in the

Ascendant Plane when the Ogre boss reached 50% health.

That Champion was easy to miss, and you couldn't backtrack there to defeat it once you killed the Ogre.

After this Champion ruined hundreds of Platinum completion attempts, we’ve snapped it out of existence. It’s gone. Dust. Destroyed. It will never see the light of day again. That’s what it deserves.

Fixed an issue that blocked completion of The Corrupted Nightfall scoring Triumph.

Dreaming City

Fixed an issue where a wall of Taken miasma could appear in a doorway in Rheasilvia during

Freeroam, when it shouldn't be there.

Trials

Currency rewards lockout at three, five, and seven wins no longer clear on ticket resets.

Added a playlist tooltip to indicate that Cross Play must be enabled to access Trials.

Trials passages only display warning message if the player account owns a ticket.

Momentum Control

Removed Anomaly and The Dead Cliffs from Momentum Control rotator.

Note: We're looking at map offerings in all 6v6 playlists, and are expecting some changes in a future update.

UI/UX

User Interface

Added more granularity options to the text chat profanity filter setting.

Updated the sign on experience to show a single toast after character select if you have one or more pending Bungie Friend requests, instead of a unique toast for every pending request.

The experience when receiving a new Bungie Friend request while playing the game has not changed.

Known Issue: This notification toast may appear blank for some players, but no invites are affected. This issue is already being investigated.

Player Search UI now has audio feedback.

Reverted a change to the text chat auto-hide default value that launched with Season 15.

The default value is once again On.

Fixed an issue where the text chat auto-hide setting could revert to the Season 15 default value of Off under various conditions.

Fixed an issue where voice chat settings would not consistently appear on non-PC platforms.

Fixed an issue where booting a fireteam member sometimes left a blank entry in the Roster or

Fireteam UI.

Fixed an issue on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 where some header text on the Manage Invites tab of the Roster would sometimes scale down more than expected.

Fixed an issue where online Roster contacts were not sorting alphabetically for Friends and Clanmates.

Fixed an issue where blocking a player through a fireteam invite did not hide interaction options that are expected to fail when interacting with a blocked player.

Fixed an issue where red notification text would sometimes be missing when attempting to invite a player to your fireteam if their privacy settings would not allow them to join.

Fixed an issue affecting multiple Collections and Triumphs screens where entering a sub-screen or changing tabs on a screen would cause UI to show the default tab on the parent screen.

This fix also improves consistency when looking through tabs inside Collections category sub-screens.

Investment and Abilities

Weapons

Horror's Least Pulse Rifle no longer drops at zero power.

Increased drop chance for an Adept Nightfall weapon from a Platinum Grandmaster Nightfall to 100%.

Fixed an issue where Overflow and Shoot to Loot perks could double magazine sizes on some weapon archetypes.

Note: We have identified an issue where the Demolitionist perk no longer refills ammo when casting a grenade, and are looking to resolve this in Hotfix 3.3.1.1.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where players were unable to use Glacial Quake's light attack or activate sprint after a Glacial Quake heavy attack.

Vendors

Previews are now enabled for gear that can be focused on Saint-14.

Players who reset any of their ritual reputations (Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard) a second time without collecting the Ritual Reputation Ornament can now claim the ornament from the respective vendor.

Vanguard Tokens and Sunset Destination Material Tokens (Io, Mars, Titan, Mercury) that remain in players inventories have had their descriptions updated to indicate that they have no value and can be safely dismantled.

