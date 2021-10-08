Metroid Dread - Area and World Maps Here are the maps for every area featured in Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread is the latest entry in the journey of Samus Aran, and sees her taking on some of her greatest challenges yet. Like the original title, as well as several others in the series, Metroid Dread is a 2D side-scrolling action game. There’s several areas to explore, and it can feel like a huge maze if you aren’t keeping track of it all. Let’s look at the World Map, as well as the different area maps featured in Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread - Area and World Maps

The above video showcases the maps of all the primary areas featured in Metroid Dread. Each area has a number of findable items, as well as E.M.M.I. machines to be destroyed. Progress for both of these can be seen on the map. Let’s look at each of the different areas individually.

Artaria

Here is the map of Artaria in Metroid Dread, as well as icons indicating the unique locations inside of it.

Cataris

Here is the map of Cataris in Metroid Dread, as well as icons indicating the unique locations inside of it.

Dairon

Here is the map of Dairon in Metroid Dread, as well as icons indicating the unique locations inside of it.

Burenia

Here is the map of Burenia in Metroid Dread, as well as icons indicating the unique locations inside of it.

Ghavoran

Here is the map of Ghavoran in Metroid Dread, as well as icons indicating the unique locations inside of it.

Elun

Here is the map of Elun in Metroid Dread, as well as icons indicating the unique locations inside of it.

Ferenia

Here is the map of Ferenia in Metroid Dread, as well as icons indicating the unique locations inside of it.

Hanubia

Here is the map of Hanubia in Metroid Dread, as well as icons indicating the unique locations inside of it.

Those are all 8 of the locations in Metroid Dread. Each has its own unique style, with many sections to explore with secrets to uncover. For more on Metroid Dread, stick with us here on Shacknews.